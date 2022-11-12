LIVE NOW: 2 Planes Crash Mid-Air During Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport

Dallas Fire-Rescue reported an Alert 3 – Aircraft Emergency, after a mid-air collision involving two historic military planes at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed to the ground at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the FAA.

Dallas Fire-Rescue reported an Alert 3 – Aircraft Emergency, after a mid-air collision involving two historic military planes at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas.

"It's like literally as you looked up you saw the big plane and then you saw one of the little planes split off from the three and then as soon as it split off it's like they just collided into each other and the little plane split the big plane in half. I honestly can't believe that we witnessed that, like just standing here underneath it." said Morgan Curry who saw the crash from a nearby parking lot. "We were all just standing there like 'what just happened?'"

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Curry said she has been going to the airshow for years and never witnessed anything like it.

At this time, No information has been released on the status of the pilots, or whether any injuries were reported from falling debris, and it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

US 67 is closed and traffic is being diverted.

NBC 5 crews are headed to the scene.

This story is developing, check back and refresh this page for updates.