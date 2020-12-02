Local

Canada

Researchers From US and Canada Team Up to Study White Sharks

Organizers say they'll focus on shark migration, residency, habitat use, reproduction, and predatory behavior

Researchers in New England and Canada are teaming up to learn more about the great white sharks appearing in the Northeast’s waters in greater numbers each summer.

More than a dozen organizations and state agencies from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine are part of the New England White Shark Research Consortium announced Tuesday.

Organizers say they'll focus on shark migration, residency, habitat use, reproduction, and predatory behavior. They'll also look at factors that drive human-white shark interactions, and broader perceptions of white sharks by coastal communities.

The announcement comes after Maine recorded its first confirmed shark fatality in July.

