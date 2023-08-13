Firefighter rescued from collapsed burning home in Woodbury, Conn.

A firefighter is recovering in the hospital after a residential fire Sunday that caused the second floor of the home to collapse in Woodbury.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a single-family home on Ridgewood Road Extension around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The owner of the home called 911 after noticing a fire spreading in the kitchen.

A crew of four firefighters entered the home initially, including three from Woodbury and another from a neighboring department. The second floor of the home collapsed, leaving one of the firefighters trapped. The other three firefighters were able to escape through the front door.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Woodbury Fire said the trapped firefighter, who is from Woodbury, was recovered after a 23-minute rescue effort. He had no apparent injuries and is currently recovering in the hospital. He is expected to be released soon.

At least one person and one pet live in the home. All residents escaped safely before firefighters arrived.

Watertown, Southbury, Roxbury, Middlebury and Bethlehem Fire Departments helped respond to the blaze.

Woodbury Fire Department

It appears that the fire was under control as of Sunday night. Firefighters are currently in the process of demolishing the home.

NBC Connecticut

Fire marshals believe the fire started in the rear of the house, but the cause is still under investigation.

Fire Chief Janet Morgan provided an update Sunday evening.

A firefighter was rescued from the home and is recovering in the hospital after being trapped in the collapsed house.