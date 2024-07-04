Don't feel like grilling? Here are 39 restaurants open on the Fourth of July

There’s certainly no shortage of backyard barbecues on the Fourth of July. But if you prefer to dine out on Independence Day, some restaurants are opening up with special holiday hours.

Not sure which spots are open near you? Here are 39 to choose from.

Applebee’s

Flynn Group owned and operated Applebee’s locations will be open with regular hours on the Fourth of July.

Anthony’s Coal-Fired Pizza

Anthony’s Coal-Fired Pizza will be open between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. on the holiday.

Arby’s

Arby’s locations that are owned and operated by Flynn Group will be open regular hours on the holiday.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on America’s birthday.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie restaurants will have normal operating hours on Independence Day.

Big Biscuit

Big Biscuit restaurants will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the holiday.

BurgerFi

On Independence Day, BurgerFi locations will be open at 11 a.m. Most restaurants will close at 10 p.m. local time but closing times can vary by location.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will have normal business hours on the Fourth of July.

Dog Haus

All Dog Haus locations will be open on the holiday, with some locations operating under modified hours.

Friendly’s

Friendly’s restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on America’s birthday.

Golden Corral

All Golden Corral locations will be open on the Fourth of July, with hours varying by location.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream will be open between 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at most locations.

Hat Creek Burger Company

All Hat Creek Burger Company locations will close at 8 p.m. on the Fourth of July, except the Round Rock location, which will close at 7 p.m.

Huddle House

Huddle House restaurants will open at 6 a.m. on the Fourth of July, with closing times varying by location.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill will open its doors during regular hours on the Fourth of July.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken will be open at 9 a.m. on the Fourth of July, and closing times will vary by location.

Krystal

All Krystal restaurants will be open on America’s birthday, with hours varying by location.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Most Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken restaurants will be open between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. on the holiday, but hours may vary by location.

Logan’s Roadhouse

All Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants will open on Independence Day, with hours varying by location.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s will be open regular hours on the holiday.

Old Chicago

All Old Chicago locations will be open on the Fourth of July, with hours varying by location.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Participating On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina restaurants will be open regular hours on the holiday.

Panera

Panera locations that are owned and operated by Flynn Group will be open regular hours on Independence Day.

Perkins Restaurant

Perkins Restaurant will open at 6 a.m. on the Fourth of July, and many locations will close at 10 p.m.

Pieology

Pieology will be open regular hours on the Fourth of July.

Pizza Hut

Most Pizza Hut restaurants will be open on the Fourth of July, with hours varying by location. To check your local restaurant’s hours, visit the chain’s website.

Polly’s Pies

Polly’s Pies will be open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Qdoba

All Qdoba Mexican Eats locations will open on the holiday, with hours varying by location.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

On the Fourth of July, Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Red Robin

All Red Robin restaurants will open on the holiday but close at 8 p.m. local time. Some locations will have different hours.

Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter’s Coffee will be open on America’s birthday.

Sicilian Butcher

Sicilian Butcher‘s holiday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Smoothie King

Most Smoothie King stores will open on the Fourth of July between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., with hours varying at some locations.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse is maintaining normal hours on the holiday.

Stoney River

All Stoney River locations will be open on America’s birthday, with hours varying by location.

The Greene Turtle

All locations of The Greene Turtle will have normal operating hours on Independence Day.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks will be open regular hours on the holiday.

Via 313

Via 313 will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Wendy’s

Hours vary by location but many Wendy’s locations will be open on the holiday.

