$10M reward offered for fugitive Olympic snowboarder accused in murderous drug operation

A reward of up to $10 million for information was announced Thursday in Los Angeles in the search for a fugitive wanted by the FBI for murder and other crimes.

A federal arrest warrant as issued in September in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles for Ryan James Wedding, a Canadian citizen, after he was charged with murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug ring and other drug-related crimes.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Wedding used Los Angeles as a primary hub for the narcotics distribution operation, moving tons of cocaine and fentanyl through the region, said Alan Hamilton, the LAPD's chief of detectives. Wedding orchestrated multiple murders in connection with the drug trafficking operation, the FBI said.

He is believed to be living in Mexico, possibly under protection of the Sinaloa Drug Cartel, authorities said. Wedding's aliases include James Conrad King, Jesse King, Giant, Public Enemy and El Jefe, the FBI added.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Wedding represented Canada in the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City in 2002.

"Before he became infamous for being on the FBI's most-wanted list of fugitives, he was famous for competing in Canada as an Olympic snowboarder," said Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. "Wedding went from being an elite athlete to running one of the most sophisticated drug trafficking networks in North America."

The reward of up to $10 million is for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Wedding was one of 16 defendants indicted last year by prosecutors in California in connection with the drug trafficking ring.

More details on the fugitive and the significant reward being offered by the federal government were provided at a 10 a.m. news conference. Refresh this page for updates.