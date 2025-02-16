Free Jacks open up drive for three-peat with gritty 24-17 win in L.A.

The New England Free Jacks kicked off their season opener against RFC Los Angeles on Saturday at Wallis Annenberg Stadium at UCLA.

As the two-time defending Major League Rugby champs, the Free Jacks were already feeling the pressure in their first time back on the pitch as they hunt for a “three-peat."

The Free Jacks were put under pressure right out the gate, as L.A. made their way close to the tryline, but New England’s defense stood tall. On L.A.’s second push down the field, New England’s Jed Melvin picked off an errant L.A. pass and took it to the try line, putting points on the board for the first time this season. The play showcased the Free Jacks’ fluid teamwork, as the back row was able to turn defensive into offense and score.

John Poland's conversion kick gave New England the 7-0 just four minutes into the game.

Following the Melvin try, L.A. continued to pressure the Free Jacks and put their first points on the board. Christian Leali’Ifano made a penalty kick, advancing the score to 7-3. Shortly after, Gonzalo Bertranou followed with a try to put L.A. on top 10-7 just 20 minutes into the match.

After a lot of back and forth between both teams, the Free Jacks were able to keep their composure and gain some territory. RFC L.A.’s Cronan Gleeson was given a yellow card and the Free Jacks were able to score a penalty try after a tense maul, bringing the score to 14-10.

Coming back out of the break up by four, the Free Jacks were still playing with a man advantage and New England’s Paula Balekana capitalized with a try (conversion failed) just two minutes in to advance the score to 19-10.

While LA’s defense was strong, it was no match for New England's offense, when Wayne van der Bank was able to sneak his way to the try line for a score. This play, along with 27 credited tackles, helped van der Bank earn Player of the Match honors.

Fifty minutes into the match, the Free Jacks were up with a score of 24-10.

With just 30 minutes left, tensions were high as L.A. looked eager to get ahead. RFC L.A.’s urgency paid off when Leali’Ifano was able to score a try at 52 minutes to tighten the score to 24-17.

Things got dicier for the Free Jacks as the match entered the final 10 minutes. After a defensive penalty, New England’s Isaac Olson was issued a yellow card. Soon after, Melvin was sent off with a red card.

Although the Free Jacks were down two players with seconds left, they were able to convert a late line out at mid-field and to hold on to the 24-17 victory and their first points of the year.

The road win netted the Free Jacks four points for the win plus a bonus point for scoring four or more tries.

After a bye next week, the Free Jacks face off against the Chicago Hounds in the Windy City on March 2 for Week 3.