Rhode Island Police Investigating Dog's Suspicious Death

The mayor of East Providence, Rhode Island, announced the establishment of a reward fund Monday aimed at helping to get answers about a dog that was found dead last week.

East Providence police said they began investigating the suspicious death of a Siberian Husky named Niko on Jan. 24. The dog had gotten loose from its home on Lakeside Avenue that morning and was found later that evening in the area of Forbes and Lunn streets with what appeared to be an injury to its head. Police said a veterinarian later determined that Niko had been shot with a pellet or small caliber round from a gun.

Niko ultimately died of injuries from the shooting.

"We want some type of justice, answers, closure," Neil Treglia, the dog's owner, told WJAR-TV. "We know it's not going to bring him back, but this hurts. He was part of our family, you know what I mean?"

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said Monday that the city will create an account to accept donations toward a reward for information about the dog's death. Anyone who wants to help can drop off or mail a check to the mayor's office at Providence City Hall, 145 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914. All checks should be made out to the City of East Providence with "Reward Fund for Niko" in the memo line.

The money will be kept in escrow and if Niko's killer isn't found by then it will be donated to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in the dog's memory.

“Numerous people have reached out to me personally asking how they can help,” the mayor said. “I cannot think of a better way to keep Niko’s memory alive than to find the person responsible.”

The case remains under investigation by East Providence police detectives and animal control. Anyone with surveillance footage from the area of Forbes Street or with any other information about the incident is asked to call police at 401-435-7600.