Rhode Island Primary Election Results 2022: See Who Won Each Race

Rhode Island’s primary election is underway as voters cast their ballots to pick their party’s candidates to faceoff at the polls in November.
Rhode Island joins New Hampshire and Delaware in holding primaries Tuesday, the final three before the general election that is only eights week away.
Several key races in the state’s primary are front and center including races for governor and U.S. House.
Democrat Gov. Dan McKee is seeking his first full term in office after assuming the role last year when President Joe Biden appointed then-Gov. Gina Raimondo as his cabinet’s U.S. secretary of commerce.
McKee is one of five candidates hoping to face presumptive Republican nominee Ashley Kalus in the general election.
Polling locations across the state are set to close at 8 p.m. ET.
Here's a look at the latest voting results in Rhode Island's primary election, according to NBC News.
Decision 2022
Governor's Race
Lt. Governor's Race
Secretary of State Race
U.S. House - District 1 Race
U.S. House - District 2 Race
Click here for a complete list of Rhode Island primary election results.