Rhode Island Woman Dies in Backyard Fire Pit Accident

A Rhode Island woman died in a backyard fire pit accident on Monday night, according to police.

Cumberland police said they were called to a residence on Mayflower Drive on Monday night for a report of a woman who had died.

When they arrived, officers discovered that the victim, 60-year-old Deborah Engels, appeared to have died as a result of injuries sustained from an accident with a backyard fire pit. The state fire marshal was contacted and also responded to the scene to assist.

No further details were released.