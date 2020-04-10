coronavirus in new england

RI Gov. Gina Raimondo to Give Briefing on State’s Coronavirus Response

She is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

By Jake Levin

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was scheduled to address the media Friday to provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Raimondo is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

On Thursday, Raimondo announced that Ocean State residents ordered into quarantine who leave their homes will be issued fines. She signed an executive order directing health officials to develop regulations to enforce penalties.

If a person knowingly violates a quarantine order, "You will be punished," she said.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Saturday that anyone with coronavirus symptoms should now reach out to medical professionals to get tested.

Through Thursday, 43 people had died from complications related to COVID-19 in Rhode Island. The overall case total was 1,727.

Earlier this week, Raimondo announced that social distancing measures would remain in place through at least May 8.

