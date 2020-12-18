RI Gov. Raimondo to Provide Coronavirus Update

Gov. Gina Raimondo was set to update the public on her administration's response to the coronavirus, Friday, after vaccine shipments began arriving in the state this week.

Raimondo is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

On Monday, a Providence hospital doctor became the first person in Rhode Island to receive a coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Dr. Christian Arbelaez, a physician at Rhode Island Hospital, was the first in line for a shot of the vaccine developed by Pfizer.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced on Thursday the state would institute a two-week pause starting at the end of November to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said he was “filled with adrenaline and happiness” and thankful for scientists who developed the medication.

Rhode Island Hospital was among a number of hospitals in the state that received shipments of the drug Monday, following emergency approval last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Health care workers, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care facilities will be among the first to get the vaccine, officials say.

In phase two, teachers, school staff, child care workers, people in prisons and jails and older adults will be able to get the vaccine.

Young adults, children and employees working in critical industries will be able to get the vaccine in phase three. It won't be until phase four when the vaccine will be available to the general public, Chan said.

The scheduled remarks come after Raimondo announced last week she was extending Rhode Island's current two-week pause until Sunday, Dec. 20. amid a rise in coronavirus hospitalizations.

The governor said she knows extending the pause is "brutal" for Rhode Island businesses and that's why she is also extending the deadline to apply for financial relief until Monday. Businesses that have applied for relief during the pause will receive a second check, Raimondo said.

Beginning Dec. 21, once the pause is over, indoor dining can increase capacity to 50%, venues of assembly can reopen at 25% capacity with a maximum of 125 people, gyms and sports facilities as well as indoor recreation can reopen with one person per 150 sq. feet.

In-person learning will still be allowed for pre-K through eighth grade and high schools will be limited.

What will remain prohibited after the pause is social gatherings involving people from different households, Raimondo said.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said Tuesday all residents will be required to wear cloth face coverings in public places beginning Friday.