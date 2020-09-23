coronavirus pandemic

RI Gov. Raimondo to Update Public on Coronavirus Response

Raimondo was expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo take questions during a news conference on the novel coronavirus, March 1, 2020, in Providence, Rhode Island.
Steven Senne/AP

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was set to update the public on the state's response to the novel coronavirus, Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the state had reported 24,044 cases of COVID-19, including 1,099 deaths.

The scheduled remarks come after Connecticut added Rhode Island, along with four other states, to its travel advisory list on Tuesday. The states and territories on the list require people who travel to Connecticut to quarantine or present a negative test for the virus.

Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada and Wyoming were among the newest states added to Connecticut's list.

The appearance also comes as three sororities and fraternities at the University of Rhode Island are under quarantine after members tested positive for the coronavirus.

A school spokeswoman said Monday that three students at a sorority are in isolation after testing positive and the other members are being quarantined for 14 days.

Spokeswoman Linda Acciardo said last week, URI identified two positive cases at another sorority and one positive case in a fraternity. Those students are also in isolation, with other residents of the houses in quarantine.

