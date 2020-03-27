rhode island coronavirus

RI Gov. to Brief Public on Coronavirus Response

State police will now be stationed at the borders and stopping any vehicles with New York license plates

By Shauna Golden

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was set to brief the public on the state's latest coronavirus response efforts Friday afternoon.

Raimondo was scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

At a Thursday press conference, Raimondo ordered anyone arriving in the state from New York to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In addition, the governor said Rhode Island State Police will be stationed at the borders and stopping any vehicles that have New York license plates.

There are 165 cases of COVID-19 in The Ocean State as of Thursday.

