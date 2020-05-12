Gov. Gina Raimondo was scheduled to brief the public on her administration's response to the novel coronavirus, Tuesday.

Raimondo was expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

Health officials on Tuesday announced 14 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 444. There were 164 additional positive cases, bringing the total to 11,614.

The scheduled remarks comes amid the first phase of Rhode Island's gradual reopening process, during which some non-essential businesses have been allowed to reopen, but with restrictions in place.

On Monday, Raimondo announced the state will allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining beginning next week.

Rhode Island is allowing some retail shops to reopen to small numbers of customers as the state begins to lift restrictions meant to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Gina Raimondo said the state is taking ``baby steps'' out of caution and that more types of businesses could resume operations in coming weeks.

The move provides another option to restaurants, which were restricted to take-out and delivery service under the stay-at-home order.

Diners must make reservations ahead of time and will be asked whether they are showing any symptoms of the coronavirus when they call, Raimondo said.

No more than five people will be allowed per party, and tables will be set at least eight feet apart or be separated from other tables by a barrier. No more than 20 tables can be set up in a given space, the governor said.

Valet service will not be allowed. Restaurants must enhance cleaning of pens and other objects that multiple people may use, and cashless payment will be encouraged. Paper menus or chalkboard menus will be encouraged.

Restaurants must screen customers when they arrive, but the businesses will be allowed to determine how to do that. Methods could include posters asking customers to screen themselves, having hosts ask if customers are showing symptoms, or taking customers' temperatures.

Raimondo is urging people to remain vigilant as the restrictions are slowly lifted, saying measures such as hand washing, distancing and wearing masks remained vital. She asked older residents and those with underlying conditions to take extra care.