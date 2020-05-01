RI Gov. to Provide Update on Coronavirus Pandemic

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response Friday afternoon.

Raimondo will speak at the State House at 1 p.m.

Last week, the governor announced that public schools would move to distance learning for the remainder of the school year to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. On Thursday, she shared her vision of what school might be like in the fall, saying that while she hoped students would be back in classrooms, measures would be in place to stop the spread of the virus.

"The plan is, if everything goes according to the way it is now, you'll be able to go back to school," Raimondo said during a special news conference focused on the lives of children during the pandemic.

As of Thursday, there were 266 COVID-19 related deaths in the state, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health. The total number of positive cases was up to 8,621.

Rhode Island's stay-at-home order is currently in effect until May 8 but Raimondo said Wednesday she remained hopeful she would be able to lift the order if the number of coronavirus cases continues to stay flat or even start to decline.