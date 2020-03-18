coronavirus

RI Gov. to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response

The press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez Colon

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and state Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold a press conference Wednesday to update residents on the management of COVID-19 in the state.

The press conference is scheduled for 12 p.m.

On Tuesday, Raimondo and Alexander-Scott announced two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island.

One of these cases is a man in his 50s with an extensive travel history. The second case is a woman in her 40s. Both are recovering.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state is 23.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusRhode IslandCOVID-19
