RI Police Officer Killed in Skydiving Accident

Sgt. Christopher Callan of the East Greenwich Police Department died in a parachuting accident on Saturday morning

By Melanie Tymn

An officer of the East Greenwich, Rhode Island police department was killed in a parachute accident over the weekend in Connecticut.

East Greenwich police said Sgt. Christopher Callan, a 15-year veteran of the department who served as second shift supervisor, died Saturday, according to WJAR.

Connecticut State Police responded to report of a skydiver hurt in a "rough landing" at Danielson Airport on Saturday morning, WJAR reported.

Sgt. Callan was reported to be dead at Day Kimball Hospital. State police have yet to release any other information.

"He was a friend who was respected by all who knew him. His humor kept us all laughing but when it was time to be professional and step up....he did," the Liberty Jump Team said in a Facebook post.

"Chris, our hearts are devastated by this terrible news. You will not be forgotten."

