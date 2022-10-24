RIPTA

RIPTA Rolls Back Service Amid ‘Critical' Staffing Shortage

RIPTA said it's facing staffing shortages like other transit agencies nationwide, and will get back to full service when staffing allows

By Matt Fortin

RIPTA_tendra_vistas_publicas_sobre_nuevas_tarifas.jpg

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has temporarily reduced its service levels as it faces a "critical shortage" of staff.

The reduction of service began Saturday, impacting nearly 20 routes. RIPTA isn't eliminating any routes, but is reducing service levels on impacted bus lines. Early morning, night, weekend and holiday service is not being impacted.

RIPTA said it's facing staffing shortages like other transit agencies nationwide, and will get back to full service when staffing allows.

"It's pretty frustrating," RIPTA ride Luis Zuniga told NBC affiliate WJAR. "There is nothing I can do about it. I just deal with it pretty much,"

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Click here for a complete list of RIPTA service changes that went into effect Saturday.

This article tagged under:

RIPTARhode IslandProvidencestaffing shortages
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us