2024 RNC Milwaukee
Live Updates

Live updates: Republicans shift focus to national security as RNC enters Day 3

Trump's running mate JD Vance is set to accept the GOP vice presidential nomination this evening and addresses the convention

By NBC staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Republican National Convention enters its third day Wednesday with Republicans shifting to issues of national security and foreign policy.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The convention in Milwaukee is underway in the shadows of an assassination attempt on Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in which a rallygoer was killed and two critically injured. The former president was also injured in the attack.

This article tagged under:

2024 RNC Milwaukee
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters NBC: TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us