Search-and-rescue teams on the ground and in the air had turned up little after six hours of looking for a missing 16-year-old boy in the dense wilderness of a Southern California park.

Then, they heard an unusual sound piercing through the trees and thick brush in Crescenta Valley Park south of Angeles National Forest.

Remembering what the teen's mother had told him about her developmentally disabled and non-verbal son's interest in rocks, deputies had a hunch that the repeating sound might be worth investigating.

"His mom had told me he had this affection for rocks," said Steve Goldsworthy, a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Montrose Search-and-Rescue Team. "We were hollering down in this canyon, and I heard something come back. It sounded like somebody taking two rocks and putting them together. I could hear the rocks hit, and a slight echo. I could hear that three different times."

Their instincts led Goldsworthy and his team to a patch of ground in the forest north of Los Angeles where they found the missing boy. In aerial video provided to NBCLA, the site about 400 feet down a canyon wall from a fire road is surrounded by trees and vegetation -- difficult to make out from the ground and the search helicopter flying over the forest.

Goldsworthy and the teen appear as two tiny dots surrounded by green in the video.

"I found him basically sitting under an oak tree, probably three miles from where he was last seen with his mom," said Goldsworthy.

The teen and his mother were on a hike with his sister when he disappeared Sunday morning. Search teams on the ground and in a helicopter looked for six hours in challenging terrain before hearing the distinctive sound that offered hope.

"He will go out of his way to kick a rock, pick up a rock, throw a rock," Goldsworthy remembered the teen's mother saying. "Those were like his favorite things, so I picked up the rock and threw it down the gully, and he looked at me and he ended up giving me a fist bump."

Members from LASD, Altadena Mountain Rescue Team and Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team assisted with the search. They received air support from LAPD Headquarters LASD, Glendale PD, and Burbank Police Department.

The teen was treated by paramedics at the scene and reunited with his family.