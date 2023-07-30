Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis stops by New Hampshire events this weekend

By Marc Fortier

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was scheduled to attend a fundraiser on Cape Cod and make multiple stops in the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire this weekend.

DeSantis is scheduled to be back in New Hampshire on Sunday, where he'll be the latest GOP presidential hopeful to attend the "No B.S. Backyard BBQ" series at the home of former Sen. Scott Brown and his wife Gail Huff in Rye.

On Monday morning, DeSantis is slated to hold a press conference in Rochester. His campaign has not yet revealed the purpose of the event or said where it will be held.

On Saturday the Florida governor was scheduled to attend an event in Concord, New Hampshire, where he met with members of the New Hampshire Home Builders Association for a "Beer With Builders" event.

At night he was expected to attend a $3,300-per-person fundraiser in Cotuit, Massachusetts. The event is being hosted by several unnamed Massachusetts donors at a private location, according to Politico.

The visit is notable because Cotuit is only a short distance away from Martha's Vineyard, where DeSantis infamously had migrants flown from Florida as part of a campaign stunt earlier this year.

Democratic State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, who represents Martha's Vineyard, sounded off on DeSantis's upcoming visit in a tweet earlier this week.

