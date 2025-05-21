Sun rookie Saniya Rivers shines in WNBA debut after mother's passing

Connecticut Sun rookie Saniya Rivers was a bright spot in Tuesday's loss to the Las Vegas Aces despite a dark time in her personal life.

Rivers, the eighth overall pick in the 2025 draft, scored 11 points in 25 minutes off Connecticut's bench in her WNBA debut. The former North Carolina State guard's promising performance came less than three weeks after her mother's death.

After the game, an emotional Rivers credited her teammates with helping her through the challenging time.

"They've done so much for me, on and off the court," Rivers said. "I wasn't with them for like two weeks and Tina (Charles), alone, was checking in on me every day. It's just amazing. She didn't have to and she was just on me every day, 'How are you? You need anything?' ...

"You hear stories about other teams and you just don't know how it's going to be with a rookie and a vet. The fact that she just stepped up and was playing like a big sister role and just really motivated me."

Rivers shined on both ends of the floor in the losing effort. The 22-year-old shot 3-of-7 from the floor (1-2 3-PT) with four rebounds, two steals, and a block.

After checking out of the game, Rivers shared an embrace with Sun head coach Rachid Meziane. The moment provided a glimpse of the immeasurable support she has received since joining her new team.

"This night meant the world to me, because this is what she wanted for me," Rivers said. "I never thought I'd be here. I wish she was here to see it, but Rachid, the coaching staff, they've been so consistent and understanding and loving. You'll never meet another staff as compassionate, as understanding, as caring as them, as supportive as them.

"My mom got the opportunity to meet the staff and the team before she passed, and I think she was able to rest because she knew I was in good hands."

Rivers missed most of training camp, all of preseason, and the season opener to spend time with her family. Going forward, she will dedicate her time on the court to her late mother, Demetria Rivers.

"Losing my mom has been the toughest thing I've ever faced in my life," she said. "And I'm playing for her. I came out here to play for her, and I know she's looking over me and protecting me in a different way."

Rivers should see more playing time when the Sun look to earn their first win of the season Friday night vs. the Minnesota Lynx.