Rory McIlroy withdraws from CT's Travelers Championship to “process” US Open finish

The field of players for this week's Travelers Championship has lost one of its top contenders, following a thrilling finish to last week's US Open.

Currently no. 2 in the World Golf Rankings, Rory McIlroy announced on social media Monday that he's taking time off to "process" his recent performance on the course.

McIlroy is an active player on both the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

His decision to sit out until the Scottish Open means he would miss the chance to play in three weekends worth of action, including Connecticut's Travelers Championship, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

The tournament runs from June 17-23.

Rory McIlroy had played in the Travelers five previous times, with his best finish coming last year (T-7th).

Last weekend, McIlroy finished as the runner-up in a major for the 4th time in his professional career.

Bryson DeChambeau won his second US Open after holding off Rory McIlroy in the final round. DeChambeau defeated McIlroy by one stroke to become the 23rd golfer with multiple victories in the U.S. Open.

Both are set to compete in golf's next major, The Open Championship, in July.