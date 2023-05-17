Route 1 Bypass Shut Down as Large Fire Burns at Kittery, Maine, Hotel

The Route 1 Bypass in Kittery, Maine, has been shut down as firefighters battle a large blaze at a local hotel.

The fire at the Days Inn hotel on the Route 1 Bypass was reported around 12:30 p.m., according to News Center Maine.

At 1:20 p.m., Kittery officials said the Route 1 Bypass was shut down to traffic in all directions. Southbound traffic was being rerouted to Ranger Drive.

"Our public safety crews are working very hard to respond to this incident, and we encourage the public to be mindful of those on the scene and give them plenty of room to do their jobs and keep people safe," the town said in a Facebook post.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Heavy flames and black smoke could be seen from miles away.

The Days Inn in Kittery is on fire. I’m hearing multiple crews working to put the fire out.



Rte 1 bypass southbound is shut down for now.



Video from Jillian Robillard of Southern Maine Crab. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/Bnao9vvPBt — Jack Molmud (@jmolmud) May 17, 2023

Firefighters from numerous area communities have been called in to help extinguish the fire.

No further details were available.