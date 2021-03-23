Royal Caribbean to Only Allow ‘Fully Vaccinated' Guests on Cruises

After a long, outbreak-caused hiatus, Royal Caribbean announced their summer lineup this week of 7-night cruises onboard its Adventure of the Seas ship starting in June.

But, there's one condition. These cruises are only available to adult guests who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We are excited to get back to delivering memorable vacations in the Caribbean, gradually and safely," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "The vaccines are clearly a game-changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice. As we move forward, we expect this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time."

Each ship's crew will also be required to be fully vaccinated.

However, some people are calling for a boycott against the cruise line due to its new policy.

One woman tweeted: "WOW: @RoyalCaribbean cruises is now requiring you to get an experimental vaccine to book a cruise with them. I will be boycotting the company instead. Who else is with me?"

WOW: @RoyalCaribbean cruises is now requiring you to get an experimental vaccine to book a cruise with them.



I will be boycotting the company instead. Who else is with me? #BoycottRC pic.twitter.com/5xSNzyz0It — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) March 20, 2021

Another tweet claimed, "MAGAs are starting to boycott Royal Caribbean because they are requiring vaccinations for adult passengers and crew members when they start sailing again in June."

MAGAs are starting to boycott Royal Caribbean because they are requiring vaccinations for adult passengers and crew members when they start sailing again in June. #CancelCulture — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 22, 2021

The cruise industry took a big hit when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a "no sail order" last spring.