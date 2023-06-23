Kremlin accuses mercenary chief of ‘armed mutiny' after he vows retribution for dead fighters

Russian officials on Friday accused the powerful head of the Wagner mercenary group of an attempted coup after he vowed to retaliate against Russia’s military leadership for killing thousands of his fighters.

Russian officials increased security in Moscow and launched a criminal investigation into Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the paramilitary group that has seen some of the toughest fighting in Ukraine, “on charges of armed mutiny” after he vowed to stop the “evil” of the military leadership.

“Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance,” Prigozhin said in a series of audio messages on his official Telegram channel.

Countries that relied on Ukraine for crops like wheat and beets are seeing shortages after months of war. Egypt and other nations on the African continent are going to see food costs "skyrocket" as a result. Donor nations should step up to provide relief, says Lester Munson, principal international and trade consultant at BGR Group.

