Russian troops punished for drink and drugs; frontline attacks on Ukraine rising, Zelenskyy says

Russian attacks have been increasing on the Ukrainian cities of Avdiivka and Kupyansk, as well as the Donetsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.

Ukraine's presidential office did not confirm or deny the report to the outlet. If the dismissals do take place, they are likely to partly reflect criticism of Ukraine's counteroffensive, which has seen few gains since it was launched in June.

Separately, Russian soldiers found to be abusing alcohol or drugs are likely being posted to vulnerable "Storm-Z" units that are predominantly made up of Russian prisoners, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said.

Storm-Z assault detachments are used in what analysts say are highly attritional infantry-led frontal assaults.

Russian "milbloggers" closely following and commenting on the war on social media have claimed that "Storm-Z" assault detachments in the areas around Avdiivka and Bakhmut, two fighting hotspots in eastern Ukraine, are often destroyed after a few days of active operations and on average lose between 40-70% of their personnel.

Russian army 'eliminated' Ukrainian literature in Donetsk and Luhansk

The Russian army has "eliminated" almost all Ukrainian literature in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, Gyunduz Mamedov, a former deputy prosecutor-general of Ukraine wrote in a social media post Tuesday.

Mamedov said that any Ukrainian books published from 1991 to 2021 had been dubbed "extremist literature," and that Russian authorities had replaced them with around 2.5 million Russian books.

In Sept. 2022, Russia claimed to have annexed Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Germany to supply Ukraine with 25 Leopard battle tanks

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall said Tuesday that it would supply Ukraine with with 25 main battle tanks Leopard 1A5, five armored recovery vehicles (Bergepanzer 2) and two driver training tanks.

In a statement, the company said the deal had been financed by the German government in a deal valued in the "upper-two-digit million-euro range."

It added that the deal also includes training, logistics, spare parts, maintenance and other support services.

Ukraine and Britain agree to insurance deal for Black Sea exports

Ukraine and the U.K. on Tuesday agreed to a special mechanism for discounts on insurance against war risks for products exported through Ukraine's Black Sea corridor.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a post on Telegram that the deal had been struck with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to make the corridor more accessible to a range of exporters.

"Ukraine together with a pool of British insurance companies formed a special mechanism. It will allow a discount on the cost of insurance against war risks for exporters of all products from Ukraine. This will make the Black Sea Corridor more accessible to a wider range of exporters," he said, according to a Google translation.

Continued and stronger support for Ukraine is crucial, NATO Secretary General says

Continued and amplified support for Ukraine is crucial as fighting in the country continues, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

"The situation on the battlefield is difficult. And that just makes it even more important that we sustain and step up our support for Ukraine because we cannot allow President Putin to win," Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of a meeting with EU defense ministers in Brussels.

Stoltenberg also said that Ukraine needed to "prevail as a sovereign independent nation in Europe," and that supporting the country was in the interests of Western allies.

Putin pardons convicted killer fighting in Ukraine

Russian former detective Sergei Khadzhikurbanov, who was convicted for his role in the killing of investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, was pardoned after fighting in Ukraine, RBC news reported Tuesday.

"Under the first contract, Khadzhikurbanov participated in the SVO as a prisoner, then he was pardoned and now participates in the SVO as a civilian soldier, having entered into a contract with the Ministry of Defense," Khadzhikurbanov's lawyer Alexey Mikhalchik said.

SVO is another term for Russia's so-called "special military operation" — the euphemistic phrase it uses to refer to its invasion of Ukraine.

Best known for her coverage of abuses in Russia's war in Chechnya, Politkovskaya was shot dead in the lift of her Moscow apartment in 2006.

Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one, governor says

The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday said that Russia hit the city of Nikopol with three kamikaze drones.

In a post on Telegram, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said that the attack had killed one person and injured another 72-year-old man.

CNBC was unable to independently verify the reports.

Upticks of attacks in Avdiivka, Kup'yansk and the Donetsk region, Zelenskyy says

There has been an increase in Russian attacks on the Ukrainian cities Avdiivka and Kup'yansk and the Donetsk region, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

He also said Ukraine was implementing additional defense measures, including enhanced intelligence and air defense approaches in the city of Kherson in the south of the country, which Zelenskyy said is experiencing continued shelling from Russia.

The Ukrainian President further said the so-called new grain corridor, which facilitates agricultural exports from the country, is functional has delivered around 4 million tons of cargo.

Putin approves new media restrictions ahead of elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved changes to legislation that placed new restrictions on media coverage ahead of next March's presidential elections, local Russian media reported on Tuesday.

Under the adjusted law, only reporters employed by registered media outlets will be permitted to cover election commission meetings, possibly blocking freelancers and independent journalists from reporting the events.

The changes also block any coverage of the commission's actions on military bases or in areas under martial law without the prior permission of regional and military authorities.

German budget to increase cash for Ukraine

Germany's next budget could double military aid to Ukraine to 8 billion euros ($8.58 billion) in 2024, according to a draft copy seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

CNBC could not independently verify the report.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has positioned Berlin as the "backbone" of European defense since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pledged to back Kyiv, while also increasing its military spending up to the NATO target of 2% of GDP.

A proportion of the additional funding would also be used to boost Germany's own military arsenal, after some of its supplies have been shipped to Ukraine.

Kremlin says U.S. allegations on sanctions evasion are unfounded

The Kremlin said U.S. allegations that Russia and China are helping North Korea to evade sanctions are "absolutely unfounded."

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said earlier Tuesday that he was concerned that China and Russia are helping North Korea to expand its military capabilities by enabling it to evade UN sanctions.

Responding to the comments, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that "all such statements are absolutely unfounded. They are not confirmed by anything. And each new such statement only further devalues ​​all others in this regard," Peskov said, according to comments reported by the RIA Novosti news agency.

Goal of one million ammunition rounds for Ukraine will not be reached, Germany says

The goal to supply Ukraine with one million rounds of ammunition will not be reached, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday, adding EU members are working together with the industry to ramp up production.

"It is safe to assume that the one million rounds will not be reached," he told reporters ahead of a EU Defence council in Brussels.

Russia says four Ukrainian drones shot down over home regions

Russia's defense ministry said four Ukrainian drones had been intercepted over Russian regions, including the Moscow area, overnight.

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry said the drones were destroyed over the Moscow, Tambov, Orlov and Bryansk regions by air defense systems.

Ukrainian media, citing a Telegram account called Astra that's purportedly run by "independent Russian journalists who have been censored or persecuted in the Russian Federation," said Tuesday that a drone had attacked a chemical plant in Bryansk which produces explosives.



"The drone fell and crashed through the roof of a workshop under construction, but there were no casualties," the Telegram account said. CNBC was unable to verify the reports and Ukraine rarely comments on attempts to target Russian territory.

Ukraine reportedly considering dismissing three army commanders

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is considering dismissing three commanders of the armed forces, Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources in Ukraine’s military and political leadership.

According to the sources, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is preparing to dismiss Tetiana Ostashchenko, the commander of Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, and Serhii Naiev, commander of Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

CNBC could not independently verify the reports.

Paramedics and volunteers involved in medical support for Ukraine’s Defence Forces have reportedly been insisting on Ostashchenko’s dismissal, the news outlet said, while no reasons were given for the potential dismissal of Naiev or Tarnavskyi, who is in charge of one of the fronts of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Ukrainska Pravda asked the President’s Office to comment on the possible firings. Serhii Nikiforov, President Zelenskyy’s press secretary, responded that if such a decision were made, it would be duly announced on the president’s official website, the news outlet said.

"One of the sources noted that the question of these dismissals has been under consideration for several months now," it added.

If the dismissals do take place, it's likely to reflect criticism of Ukraine's counteroffensive, which has seen few gains since it was launched in June.

Russian troops found abusing alcohol and drugs likely posted to 'Storm-Z' penal units

Russian soldiers found to be abusing alcohol or drugs are likely being posted to vulnerable "Storm-Z" units that are predominantly made up of Russian prisoners, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said Monday.

In September 2023, independent Russian media outlet Vertska reported that up to 15% of Russian soldiers in Ukraine were using drugs, including amphetamines and cannabis, which were easy to obtain even on the frontline.

"These reports are credible and follow numerous reports since the invasion of a high rate of disciplinary incidents, crimes and deaths related to alcohol abuse amongst the Russian force," the ministry said in an intelligence update on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

"One of the core drivers of poor Russian discipline and substance abuse likely remains the continued lack of opportunity for combat troops to rotate away from the front line."

"Russian commanders likely frequently punish drug and alcohol abusers by posting them to Storm-Z assault detachments, which have effectively become penal units," the British ministry added.

Storm-Z assault detachments predominantly comprise prisoner recruits and are used in what analysts say are highly attritional infantry-led frontal assaults.

Russian "milbloggers" closely following and commenting on the war on social media have claimed that "Storm-Z" assault detachments in the areas around Avdiivka and Bakhmut — two fighting hotspots in eastern Ukraine — are often destroyed after a few days of active operations and on average lose between 40-70% of their personnel.

Ukraine's foreign minister calls for increased aid and EU accession talks

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Monday called for an increase in military aid, faster work on a 12th package of sanctions against Russia, and for a decision to be made next month on the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

In a statement on the foreign ministry's website, Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the European Commission's recommendation last week that formal talks should begin with Ukraine on joining the bloc. However, he appeared to criticize the EU's failure to discuss new sanctions on Russia, as was previously planned.

"Thanks to the positive recommendation of the European Commission, Ukrainians felt that our struggle was not in vain, that our efforts were recognized. We count on the unanimous support of your leaders in December, when the European Council will meet to approve the decision to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU," he said, according to a Google translation.

Kuleba's comments came after he participated in the council of foreign ministers of the EU. Ukraine's foreign minister also welcomed the appointment of former British Prime Minister David Cameron as his new U.K. counterpart.

Germany will 'massively' expand funding for Ukraine in 2024

Germany will significantly expand assistance to Ukraine next year, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Monday.

"Our support will be massively expanded for next year," she said, according to the Associated Press. The comments come after several media reports, citing unnamed sources, stating that Germany plans to expand its military funding for Kyiv next year.

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported at the weekend that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition wants to increase Germany's military aid for 2024 from a planned 4 billion euros to 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion). The plans have not been confirmed yet, however, and will need to be approved by a parliamentary committee.

Asked about the report, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told the ARD broadcaster that "right now, as Ukraine has to continue its fight and at the same time part of public attention worldwide is directed more toward Israel, this is a strong signal to Ukraine that we won't leave it in the lurch."

More signs appear of Ukrainian involvement in Nord Stream blasts, Russia says

The Kremlin said on Monday that more signs were appearing of Ukrainian involvement in the blasts that ruptured Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, following a Washington Post report that a Ukrainian military officer coordinated the attack.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters in a call that it was "alarming" that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has denied that Kyiv was involved in the blasts on the Baltic seabed, was reported to have been unaware of the operation.

— Reuters

Kremlin says Putin 2024 election announcement is due soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made a decision on participating in the next presidential elections, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"It is clear that the time for the announcement of elections is approaching, but so far there have been no decisions. As soon as they are, we will inform you," he told reporters on Monday.

Neither Putin, 71, nor the Kremlin has confirmed he will run for another six-year term in office, taking his presidency up to 2030 and potentially beyond. Several media reports have cited unnamed sources saying Putin will stand for office, however.

Peskov told CNBC last week that while no decision had yet been made, he had "no doubt that if he puts forward his candidacy, he will win confidently."

"Society is consolidated around the president," Peskov added.

Read more here: Kremlin says Putin will 'win confidently' if he runs in the 2024 presidential election

Russian artillery pounds Avdiivka but Ukrainian forces resist encirclement

Russian forces pounded the town of Avdiivka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk region Monday morning, Ukrainian officials said Monday.

"This morning, Avdiivka was subjected to massive artillery shelling," the acting chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Ihor Moroz, said on Telegram.

A number of households and an industrial building sustained damage in the area, Moroz said, and Russian artillery shelling was reported in the area of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant, the largest coke producer in Ukraine.

CNBC was unable to verify the report. Avdiivka has become one of the most intense combat hotspots in Ukraine with Ukraine's General Staff stating Monday that Russian troops continued to try to surround the town, but unsuccessfully. Avdiivka lies south of Bakhmut and similarly has been a key Russian target since the beginning of the war given its strategic location in Donetsk.

