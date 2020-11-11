Saco Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Police in Saco, Maine are requesting help from the public as they search for a missing teen.

Michelle Sargent, 15, was last seen at her residence on Nov. 6 wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and possibly carrying a gray Nike backpack, according to police.

Police described the teen as being 5 feet, six inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Michelle is believed to be in the Saco/Biddeford area.

Anyone with information on Sargent’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284–4535 or your local police department.