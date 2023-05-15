San Diego-Bound Southwest Flight Returns to Hawaii Over Window Issue

A Southwest flight heading from Honolulu to San Diego returned to Hawaii's capital city on Sunday due to concern over a window.

Southwest said in a statement that the flight returned to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for a maintenance review of "one of the multiple layers of an individual window pane" in the flight deck. It said the plane landed uneventfully and that the aircraft was taken out of service for review.

Southwest Flight 2367 had taken off from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 4:20 p.m. The flight then landed back in Honolulu around 7:30 p.m. with emergency responders awaiting the plane on the tarmac.

Southwest said a different plane was scheduled to complete the flight to San Diego.

"We apologize to customers for the inconvenience and appreciate their patience and understanding as we always maintain safety as our uncompromising priority," the company said.

One passenger on board was transported to a nearby hospital following an unrelated medical emergency, KHNL reported.