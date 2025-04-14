Live updates: Preliminary 5.2 earthquake strikes east of San Diego

What to Know
- The United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary 5.2 earthquake Monday morning.
- The earthquake struck Julian, USGS said.
- People across San Diego County felt the earthquake.
- As of 10:30 a.m., USGS had reported seven small aftershocks.
- The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said they had not received any reports of damage so far.
- The earthquake was affecting transportation services.
An earthquake struck near San Diego on Monday morning. Follow live updates below.