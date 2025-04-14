Earthquakes
Live updates: Preliminary 5.2 earthquake strikes east of San Diego

A preliminary earthquake of 5.2 was recorded 4 kilometers or 2.5 miles just south of Julian, according to the United States Geological Survey.

By NBC San Diego Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The United States Geological Survey reported a preliminary 5.2 earthquake Monday morning.
  • The earthquake struck Julian, USGS said.
  • People across San Diego County felt the earthquake.
  • As of 10:30 a.m., USGS had reported seven small aftershocks.
  • The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said they had not received any reports of damage so far.
  • The earthquake was affecting transportation services.

An earthquake struck near San Diego on Monday morning. Follow live updates below.

