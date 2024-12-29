Eagles news

Eagles' Saquon Barkley makes history, passes 2,000 yards rushing

By Dave Zangaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Saquon Barkley has cemented his place in NFL history.

The Eagles’ star running back surpassed the 2,000-yard barrier in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ game against the Cowboys as fans at the Linc chanted, “MVP!”

Barkley, 27, is just the ninth player in NFL history to have 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

He came into Sunday needing 162 to surpass the mark and got it early in the fourth. Barkley has also rushed for over 100 yards in 11 of 16 games this season. Barkley is the first player to surpass the 2,000-yard mark since Derrick Henry in 2020.

The Eagles might not need to play their starters in Week 18 but Barkley is within striking distance of Eric Dickerson’s single-season NFL record.

Here’s a look at all eight players in NFL history to have 2,000 rushing yards in a season:

1. Eric Dickerson: 2,105 — 1984

2. Adrian Peterson: 2,097 — 2012

3. Jamal Lewis: 2,066 — 2003

4. Barry Sanders: 2,053 — 1997

5. Derrick Henry: 2,027 — 2020

6. Terrell Davis: 2,008 — 1998

7. Chris Johnson: 2,006 — 2009

8. O.J. Simpson: 2,003 — 1973

Early in the fourth quarter, Barkley is at 2,005 yards and counting. Even if Barkley doesn’t win the MVP, he seems like a pretty safe bet to win the Offensive Player of the Year.

