Sasquatch? The Cowardly Lion? Pictures of Robbery Suspect Have Maine Residents Perplexed

Surveillance images of a person wanted for robbing a convenience store in Maine have people offering a variety of explanations for the alleged thief's unique look.

Police in Belfast, Maine, said in a Facebook post that they are looking for a suspect who robbed the Circle K Convenience Store on Northport Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday. They said the suspect entered the store wearing a camouflage jacket, pajama pants, a baseball cap and a blue surgical mask. The suspect approached the cashier and handed a note indicating that they were armed and to hand over cash.

The cashier gave the person cash, police said, at which point the suspect exited the store and departed in the direction of NAPA Auto Parts.

A follow-up post eight hours later by Belfast police included surveillance images of the suspect, who appeared to either have very long red hair or be wearing a wig. The suspect's unusual look prompted a slew of sarcastic comments from people speculating about the suspect's identity.

"That's a wig," said Kim Robbins.

"Just saying that looks like a fake beard," added Rick Berry.

"The wizard of Oz the lion that didn't have courage," offered Brad Pinkerton.

"Looks like a wig and one of those masks you can buy," said Mike Murphy.

"Damn sasquatches. Must be mating season," joked Andy O'Brien.

Police later released a slightly clearer image in the hopes that someone will be able to identify the suspect.

Source: Belfast Police

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery is urged to call Belfast police at 207-338-2420.