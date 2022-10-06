Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who frequently clashed with former President Donald Trump but won a second term in 2020, is expected to resign before the end of the year, a source familiar with the move confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.
Sasse is expected to exit the Senate to take a new job leading the University of Florida, the source said. The senator and the university confirmed that Sasse is in talks for the top job there after news broke on Thursday.
In a statement, Sasse called Florida "the most important institution in the nation’s most economically dynamic state."
