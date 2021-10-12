The US postal service, FedEx and UPS have all released their deadlines for packages and holiday cards to arrive by December 25 and the theme is all the same: send them early.

With supply chain issues already causing issues and complications for holiday shopping and the postal service intentionally delaying delivery times as part of a restructuring plan, the usual shipping rush may be more complex than usual.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Below, the major deadlines for each of the services:

US Postal Service

December 15: USPS retail ground service

December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)

December 17: First-class packages

December 18: Priority Mail

December 23: Priority Mail Express

For more, including international and military mail deadlines, see the full list here.

UPS

December 21: 3-Day Select

December 22: 2nd Day Air services

December 23: Next-day Air services

For ground shipping, UPS says to check the website for a quote

For the full chart of UPS options, including international shipping, click here.

FedEx

December 9: Ground & Freight economy

December 15: Ground & Home delivery

December 21: Express Saver

December 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM

December 23: Overnight services

December 24: Same-day services

For more options, see the full FedEx list here.

Dates may vary for Alaska and Hawaii in all cases. Visit each site for guidelines.