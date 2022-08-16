recipes

Savory Zucchini Pie Recipe – Gluten Free

Original recipe by @annarossiofficial

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups zucchini, grated

1 yellow onion, grated

3 cloves garlic, pressed

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

2 eggs, room temperature & separated

½ cup chickpea flour

¼ cup garden herbs, anything fresh is really nice

1 tsp kosher salt

4 scallions, thinly sliced

1/2 tsp Cracked pepper

1 tsp cumin

Toppings like arugula, burrata and summer tomatoes drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice are nice.

More Recipes

Anna Rossi Recipe Jun 23

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake Recipe

recipes May 10

Anna Rossi's Truffle Risotto

PREPARATION:

Preheat the oven to 400*

With a clean tea towel or triple layered paper towels, squeeze out excess moisture from the zucchini.

In a large bowl, combine the zucchini, onion, garlic, egg yolks, scallion, salt, pepper, cumin, & flour. In a small bowl, vigorously whisk the egg whites until frothy and fold in.

Turn mixture out into a parchment lined cast iron skillet.  Press mixture down firmly, cover with a second piece of parchment paper and top with a weight. 

Bake for 15 minutes. Pull from the oven and carefully flip. Bake for an additional 15 minutes. Remove the weight and top layer of parchment paper and bake a little longer if it needs convincing to crisp and establish a nice toasted color. Remove from the heat and top with your favorite toppings.

Anna's serving up three of the most versatile and unique ways to make zucchini this summer.

This article tagged under:

recipesfoodAnna RossiChefs Pantryzucchini
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us