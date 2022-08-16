Savory Zucchini Pie Recipe – Gluten Free

INGREDIENTS:
3 cups zucchini, grated
1 yellow onion, grated
3 cloves garlic, pressed
2 eggs, room temperature & separated
½ cup chickpea flour
¼ cup garden herbs, anything fresh is really nice
1 tsp kosher salt
4 scallions, thinly sliced
1/2 tsp Cracked pepper
1 tsp cumin
Toppings like arugula, burrata and summer tomatoes drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice are nice.
PREPARATION:
Preheat the oven to 400*
With a clean tea towel or triple layered paper towels, squeeze out excess moisture from the zucchini.
In a large bowl, combine the zucchini, onion, garlic, egg yolks, scallion, salt, pepper, cumin, & flour. In a small bowl, vigorously whisk the egg whites until frothy and fold in.
Turn mixture out into a parchment lined cast iron skillet. Press mixture down firmly, cover with a second piece of parchment paper and top with a weight.
Bake for 15 minutes. Pull from the oven and carefully flip. Bake for an additional 15 minutes. Remove the weight and top layer of parchment paper and bake a little longer if it needs convincing to crisp and establish a nice toasted color. Remove from the heat and top with your favorite toppings.