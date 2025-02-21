Music & Musicians

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' lawyer steps down ahead of sex trafficking case

Anthony Ricco filed a motion Thursday in a New York City court, saying “under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs.”

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

Sean "Diddy" Combs at the 2018 Met Gala.
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images file

An attorney representing Sean "Diddy" Combs in his sex trafficking case announced that he is stepping down as counsel.

Anthony Ricco filed a motion Thursday in a New York City court, saying "under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Ricco did not give an explanation but said it would not affect Combs' May 5 federal trial date. Ricco, who was retained by Combs in September, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Without violating any aspect of the attorney/client privilege, or otherwise providing any details whatsoever on the grounds supporting the application, the government has been notified of the filing of the motion to withdraw as counsel," the filing states. "The government takes no position on the motion seeking withdrawal of counsel for Sean Combs."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Combs has five other attorneys on his team.

The embattled music mogul, 55, pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s been in federal custody since Sept. 16 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Combs has been hit with more than 30 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct over the decades. A federal indictment alleged Combs orchestrated and recorded coerced sex acts during gatherings known as "freak offs." He has denied all allegations.

U.S. & World

Congress 25 mins ago

Some House Republicans face tough budget test over Medicaid, SNAP benefits

Trump Administration 1 hour ago

Federal judge allows Trump's mass firings of federal workers to move forward

If convicted, Combs faces life in prison.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.  More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Music & MusiciansCrime and Courts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us