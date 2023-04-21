Search Continues for ‘Armed and Dangerous' Man Following Shootout With Vermont Police

The search continues for a man who is considered "armed and dangerous" after he was involved in a shootout with police in Morrisville, Vermont, on Thursday night.

Schools in the area have been closed for the day on Friday as a precaution, and residents and businesses are being advised to use caution and immediately report any suspicious activity or possible sightings of the suspect to police.

The incident began around 8:45 p.m. Thursday when a Morristown police officer responded to a reported kidnapping and domestic disturbance in an apartment in Morrisville, at the intersection of Upper Main and Pleasant streets, according to Vermont State Police. Morrisville is a village with about 2,000 residents in the town of Morristown.

When the officer arrived, he was met with gunfire, state police said. The officer recognized the shooter, 24-year-old Henry Lovell, from previous interactions and returned fire. During the shootout, the Morristown officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from nearby Copley Hospital.

The officer's name has not been released but he is expected to be identified within 24 hours of the shooting.

State police are now leading the investigation, since it involved a police shooting. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the attorney general's office to determine whether the Morristown officer was justified in firing his gun.

The search for Lovell is ongoing. As of 7:30 a.m., he remained at large, state police said. They said he is believed to be armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees someone fitting his description should call 911. Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area is asked to call Morristown police at 802-888-4211.

Lovell is described at 6'2" tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-style jacket, dark pants and a red baseball cap.

Vermont State Police

A heavy police presence will continue to be seen in Morrisville while the search for Lovell continues, state police said, and the public is asked to avoid the area.