Search for Survivors Enters 4th Day Sunday; Death Toll at 9 in Surfside Collapse

Rescue efforts continued around-the-clock as the search for survivors entered its fourth day Sunday at the site of the condo collapse in Surfside.

At a news briefing Miami-Dade Mayor Daneilla Levine Cava announced the death toll had risen to 9.

"We were able to recover four additional bodies in the rubble as well as additional human remains," the mayor said.

Cranes could be seen lifting large pieces of debris, while rescue teams searched for possible signs of life in the three-story high debris field.

Crews have cut a 125-foot long trench which is 20 feet wide and 40 feet deep in an attempt to locate crevices for possible survivors.

DNA samples from family members are being gathered to help identify human remains also found at the site. 156 people are missing.

"The process of identifying these victims is very difficult," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news briefing.

On Sunday, a smoldering fire deep within the building was out after earlier creating smoke and air quality issues and making it difficult for search and rescue teams to locate possible survivors.

The hope of finding survivors darkened as search and rescue teams covered more of the debris field.

"We still haven't come across any sign of life," Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said Saturday. "It's a very difficult situation and we continue to modify and adjust where we need to hopefully save some lives."

"At the same time, we want to know, everyone wants to know what is the cause, what has happened here and of course we are going to conduct a full and thorough investigation, " Levine Cava said.

The mayor said she was ordering an immediate audit of all of county buildings built at the 40-year point and beyond to be conducted by the county department of regulatory and economic resources.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said Saturday that he is considering temporarily evacuating residents from the Champlain Towers North building, the building adjacent to the tower that collapsed, in order to give engineers time to check the safety of its structure.

Burkett said an evacuation would be “out of an abundance of caution,” to ensure the safety of the structure and that they're working to bring building inspectors to thoroughly inspect the North Towers over a two-week period.

Burkett also said they've secured federal resources to temporarily relocate residents who feel uncomfortable living in the North Towers.

Video of the collapse showed the center of the building appearing to tumble down first and a section nearest to the ocean teetering and coming down seconds later, as a huge dust cloud swallowed the neighborhood.

It was believed that about 55 units were affected by the partial collapse but Saturday, Mayor Burkett said that number was closer to 72.

Rescuers pulled at least 35 people from the wreckage in the first hours after the collapse.

This comes after a 2018 engineering report found ‘major structural damage' in the now-collapsed condo.

The report, from Morabito Consultants, is included in hundreds of pages the Town of Surfside released last Friday in response to public records requests from media, including the NBC 6 Investigators.

President Joe Biden tweeted on Saturday with his condolences and said that he had spoken with Governor DeSantis on Friday.

My heart is with the community of Surfside as they grieve their lost loved ones and wait anxiously as search and rescue efforts continue.



Yesterday I spoke with Gov. DeSantis to let him know that we are ready to provide assistance as needed by state and local officials. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 26, 2021

After Biden's tweet, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Deanne Criswell, announced that she would be visiting the site Sunday at the President's request.