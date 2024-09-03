1 dead, 2 people missing after boat crash in Connecticut

One person has died after a boat crash in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, Monday night, two others are missing and five people are in the hospital. The search for the missing boaters was suspended overnight and resumed Tuesday morning.

Nine people were on the 31-foot motorboat that struck a jetty at the mouth of the Connecticut River around 9:15 p.m. Monday while returning from Block Island, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon Police.

Several 911 calls came in about the crash and rescue crews found the boat half submerged and significantly damaged.

One man was found dead in the vessel and six people were taken to the hospital, according to DEEP. One person is in critical condition, Captain Keith Williams, of Connecticut Environmental Police, said Tuesday morning. They believe that person was driving the boat, but they have not confirmed that.

He said he believes one person has been released from the hospital. The extent of the injuries the others sustained has not been released.

The capsized boat was recovered from the river on Tuesday and it was pulled from the water around 11:30 a.m. Two male victims are still missing.

Williams said Tuesday morning that the tide was coming in when the boat crashed.

Multiple agencies, including police and fire crews from several nearby towns, the State Police Dive Unit, and a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard station on Cape Cod were searching and the search was suspended overnight.

It resumed Tuesday morning and Williams said crews remain in search and recovery mode.