Police Say Disappearance of South Windsor Mom Is Being Considered ‘Suspicious'

A South Windsor mother has been missing for days and her family has organized a search for her.

The family of 30-year-old Jessica Edwards, the mother of a 7-month-old baby boy, organized a search Friday in the area of the Riverfront Boat House in Hartford. Friday night South Windsor police said the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit has been called in to help search her condominium, and that her disappearance is being considered suspicious.

CSP Major Crimes in South Windsor. SW police say they’ll be conducting a search at the condominium of Jessica Edwards. She went missing this week. We’re told this isn’t the result of any specific information but her disappearance is being considered suspicious. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/Sn6RTbj4ZK — Jamie Ratliff (@JamieRatliffNBC) May 15, 2021

Police said she was last seen at 7 a.m. Monday.

On Sunday night, Edwards visited her mother’s home in East Hartford.

South Windsor Police department said Edwards’ husband said he last saw her on Monday morning when she got into a car with friends to go to a training session at Hartford Hospital, but he said he did not see the car or know the friends.

Police said she called out of her clinical training at Hartford Hospital on Monday, her phone is off and her vehicle was left at her residence.

Edwards’ family is pleading for help to find her.

Police are asking the public for help to find Jessica Edwards, who has been missing since Monday morning.

They describe her as a loving, caring woman who is devoted to her baby.

“This is completely out of character. My sister is someone who won’t even let her son sleep for too long without getting up and looking at him, to make sure he’s OK,” Jessica’s sister, Yanique Edwards, said.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of South Windsor Police, said investigators are at a point where they need help from the community to move forward with the investigation.

'This is not like her. This is certainly way out of character for her. She would never leave her 7-month-old," Mario Edwards, Jessica's brother, said.

Police have searched the immediate area near where Edwards lives. They have used search dogs and searched by air, according to police.

Police said they have been in contact with state and federal authorities and have asked for their assistance and resources to help located Edwards.

South Windsor police said Friday that a device belonging to Jessica was pinged to a residence in Hartford and investigators are working with Hartford police.

Edwards is around 5-feet-3 and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jessica’s disappearance, or anything that would help narrow the search, should call 860-644-2551. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can submit a tip here or call the tip line at 860-648-6226.