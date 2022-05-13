Seattle's Space Needle Painted Original Gold for Anniversary

The anniversary celebration, which began in April, continues for six months

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The roof of Seattle's iconic Space Needle has been painted “Galaxy Gold” - the original color of of the landmark when it opened during the city's 1962 World's Fair.

The 605-foot tower's paint job is part of the 60th anniversary of Seattle Center, the 74-acre campus that was built for the World's Fair and now features a sports and performing arts stadium, cultural centers, the city's popular independent radio station and other amenities.

