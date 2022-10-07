Crime and Courts

Second Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Killings of California Family of 4

Alberto Salgado, the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado – the primary suspect in the case – was arrested Thursday evening, the sheriff's office said

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with the kidnapping and killings of a family in Central California earlier this week, the Merced County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Alberto Salgado, the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado – the primary suspect in the case – was arrested Thursday evening, the sheriff's office said. He was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence.

Jesus Salgado, 48, is suspected of kidnapping the family from their trucking business in Merced. He was hospitalized on Wednesday after he tried taking his own life before deputies found him, sheriff's officials said, and was booked into county jail on Thursday.

Jesus Manuel Salgado and Alberto Salgado.
Merced County Sheriff's Office
(L-R) Jesus Manuel Salgado and Alberto Salgado.
The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland.

Authorities in California say a kidnapped family of four has been found dead.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

