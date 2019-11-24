Selena Gomez’s Emerald Gown Is Making Everyone Green With Envy at the 2019 American Music Awards

Selena Gomez is lighting up the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards with her swoon-worthy ensemble. While the 27-year-old singer has taken a lot of fashion risks this year, it seems she wanted to push the boundaries even more for the star-studded event.

It certainly paid off.

For the fanciful affair, the "Look at Her Now" songstress sashayed across the red carpet in a vibrant green Versace cocktail dress that featured a body-hugging silhouette and chic gold medal buttons. Making her already eye-catching strapless dress pop even more, Gomez accessorized with a statement diamond necklace by Roberto Coin, matching lime green satin heels and a bold beauty look.

She'll hit the stage to perform two of her new songs, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." It marks her first televised performance in two years.

Moreover, Gomez will get to celebrate and cheer on her BFF Taylor Swift, who is being honored with the Artist of the Decade award. The "Lover" star will get to perform a medley of her old classic tunes, after dealing with an ongoing music battle with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group's Scott Borchetta.

Of the drama, Gomez shared love and support for her bestie, who was almost unable to sing her old music catalog due to Braun and Borchetta's business deal that was made earlier this summer.

"My heart is so heavy right now," Gomez expressed in an Instagram post. "It makes me sick and extremely angry. (I don't mind if there may be retaliation) this is my opinion. It's greed, manipulation and power. There is no heart or thought of anyone else's. No respect for the words my friend has written since she was a 14 year old in her bedroom. You've robbed and crushed one of our best song writers of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with fans and the world."

"I really hope there is a change of heart over this unfortunate situation," she continued in her closing statement. "Seeing my best friend (or any of my friends) be constantly pulled down is the worst feeling. Taylor fights. She will never stop fighting. People grow from choices. Some will stay exactly the same. I just want a change of heart. I love you."

