Sen. Collins Issues Statement on Roe v. Wade Leak

She called the news that Roe v. Wade could be overturned "completely inconsistent" with what justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh told her during hearings and meetings in her office

By Dustin Wlodkowski and Marc Fortier

Senator Susan Collins listens during hearing
Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins issued a statement Tuesday morning following a Politico report indicating the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

“If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office," she said. "Obviously, we won’t know each Justice’s decision and reasoning until the Supreme Court officially announces its opinion in this case.”

Ever since news of the leaked report broke on Monday night, Collins has been receiving heavy criticism online for her votes to confirm both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

A decision to overrule Roe would likely lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year's elections. But it's unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.

The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.

