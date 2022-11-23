HARTFORD

2 Pedestrians Killed in Hartford, Conn. Crash

By NBC Connecticut Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two pedestrians have died after a crash on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford on Wednesday morning and part of the road is closed.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminster Street.

According to police, two pedestrians died in the crash. Authorities have not released their identities.

Blue Hills Avenue is currently closed from Tower Avenue to Plainfield Street. There is no estimate for when the road will reopen.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

HARTFORD
