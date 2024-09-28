1-year-old child killed in crash on Berlin Turnpike in Conn.

A 1-year-old child was killed and several other people were injured in a crash on the Berlin Turnpike on Saturday afternoon.

The crash involving three cars happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of North Colony Road.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

One of the vehicles reportedly rolled over during the crash and multiple people were ejected from another vehicle.

Four adults and four children were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries, firefighters said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

A 1-year-old child who was taken to the hospital was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened around 7:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Sgt. Brian Kelly at (860) 828-7080.