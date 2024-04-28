Hebron

Person dies in vehicle fire, crash in Hebron, Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

Nate McMullin

A man from East Hartford has died after a crash and vehicle fire in Hebron on Sunday morning.

Firefighters and troopers responded to West Street around 9:47 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle fire.

Nate McMullin

State police said 20-year-old Anthony Michael Cardello, of East Hartford, was driving south on West Street when he went off of the road and hit a large tree.

After the crash, troopers said Cardello's vehicle caught on fire. Cardello was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hebron Fire Marshal and Connecticut State Police are investigating. The investigation is active and ongoing.

