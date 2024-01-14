Serious injuries reported in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in East Haven, Conn.

By Cailyn Blonstein

CT DOT

Serious injuries have been reported in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 South in East Haven on Sunday morning and part of the highway is closed.

Troopers responded to the highway near exit 52 around 7:22 a.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

According to state police, serious injuries have been reported. Authorities did not give details about how many people are injured.

The accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

The southbound side of the highway is currently closed between exits 54 and 52. There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

Anyone in the area should use alternate routes and should expect delays.

