Sesame Street Tackles Anti-Asian Bullying With ‘Proud of Your Eyes' Video

The new segment features a Filipino American girl, who was teased because of the shape of her eyes, learning to love her features

New videos with "Sesame Street" Muppet friends include "Proud of Your Eyes," in which Wes and Alan help their friend Analyn, who is Filipino American, process big feelings after she was teased about her eyes.
Richard Termine / Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind "Sesame Street," recently released a video focused on the experiences of Asian American children as part of an ongoing initiative to help families have honest conversations about race. 

In “Proud of Your Eyes,” the characters Wes and Alan help their friend Analyn, who is Filipino American, after she was teased about the shape of her eyes. They sing a song together about how their eyes are beautiful and how eyes can tell the story of their family. The video is part of Sesame Workshop's program "The ABCs of Racial Literacy," which provides an educational curriculum on racial justice for young children.

The song includes lyrics such as, “Your eyes tell the story of your family. They show where you came from, and how you came to be. The color, the shape and the size should always make you proud of your eyes.”

Sesame Workshop also released online articles, guides and activities to help families continue the conversation about combating racism. The new resources were created with guidance from the Coalition for Asian American Children and Families along with several other racial equity groups.

Sesame StreetAsian Americans
