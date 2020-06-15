NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says several Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Twitter Monday, Rapoport said Ezekiel Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux said Elliott is one of the players who tested positive and that the Pro Bowl running back was “feeling good.”

Several #Cowboys players & several #Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities. The teams followed proper health protocols. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

On Twitter Monday afternoon, Elliott said his agent didn't break the story but did confirm the diagnosis when asked about it by reporters.

My agent only confirmed. The story was already written. Reporters had been called my agent all morning. — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

Rapoport said he initially learned about the infections from a source and that none of the players are believed to have been at team facilities.

Rapoport didn't say how many people on each team have contracted the virus, but sources told The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken that two Cowboys players are believed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

From NFL Now: More on several #Texans and #Cowboys players testing positive for COVID-19, including RB Zeke Elliott. He won't be the last (Dak is healthy, FYI). pic.twitter.com/sso6WAaGem — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys told NBC 5 they could not confirm the report.

"Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees," the team said.

The NFL said coaches and staff were permitted to return to work at The Star in Frisco earlier this month while players are continuing to work out outside the facility.